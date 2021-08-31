U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Device for Cleaning Vehicle Interiors (LAX-1279)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to keep the inside of my car looking neat and clean," said an inventor, from Pico Rivera, Calif., "so I invented THE DIRT REMOVER. My design eliminates the hassle of constantly having to clean dust, dirt and debris from the inside of the car."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides an effective way to keep the interior of a vehicle clean and debris-free. In doing so, it prevents dirt and debris from collecting. As a result, it saves time and energy when cleaning a vehicle's interior and it could help to reduce the mess associated with wet shoes. The invention features an adjustable and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1279, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-device-for-cleaning-vehicle-interiors-lax-1279-301362929.html

SOURCE InventHelp

