InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Hand Washing Reminder (LLF-178)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a reminder to encourage people to wash their hands on a more frequent basis," said an inventor, from Davenport, Fla., "so I invented the WASH-A-BUDDY. My design would teach and prompt good hygiene skills."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective reminder to wash hands after using the restroom. In doing so, it helps reduce the spread of germs and bacteria. As a result, it increases sanitation and personal hygiene and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, public restrooms, schools, daycare centers, hotels, airports, shopping centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LLF-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

