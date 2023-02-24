InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Patient Positioning System (ORC-213)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a CNA and assist very heavy patients on a daily basis. I needed an easier way to move patients in a lateral position from side to side," said an inventor, from Palm Bay, Fla., "so I invented the ANEL TURNER. My design reduces physical effort when completing patient care tasks like bathing and changing." The patent-pending invention provides a patient positioning system designed to roll a bed-ridden individual. In doing so, it enables the user to turn or move the patient in a lateral position without a great deal of effort. As a result, it increases safety, comfort and efficiency.

It also reduces the risk of injury to the patient and the medical professional. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, and nursing homes. The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ORC-213, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

