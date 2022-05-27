U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Secure a Face Mask (OCC-1609)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective mask with a tight seal around the mouth and nose to protect against airborne particulates or droplets," said an inventor, from Buena Park, Calif., "so I invented the STABLE MASK. My design would prevent gaps around the edge of the mask."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to wear and keep a face mask in place. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional masks with ear loops. As a result, it prevents the mask from shifting or falling and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1609, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-way-to-secure-a-face-mask-occ-1609-301556176.html

SOURCE InventHelp

