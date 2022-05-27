InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Secure a Face Mask (OCC-1609)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective mask with a tight seal around the mouth and nose to protect against airborne particulates or droplets," said an inventor, from Buena Park, Calif., "so I invented the STABLE MASK. My design would prevent gaps around the edge of the mask."

The invention provides an effective way to wear and keep a face mask in place. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional masks with ear loops. As a result, it prevents the mask from shifting or falling and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

