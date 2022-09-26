U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Faucet Cleaning System (JKK-145)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and convenient method for cleaning debris out of faucets," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Missouri, "so I invented this system. My design is an eco-friendly, mess-free approach to an age-old problem."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove mineral deposits from every type of faucet anywhere running water is found. It features an efficient design which is easy to use and saves time and effort, so it is ideal for application in both residential and commercial facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-efficient-faucet-cleaning-system-jkk-145-301632484.html

SOURCE InventHelp

