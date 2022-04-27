U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,216.43
    +41.23 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,546.47
    +306.29 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,583.81
    +93.06 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.02
    +10.54 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.70
    -1.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.40
    -15.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    -0.0073 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8070
    +0.0350 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2564
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3150
    +1.1050 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,026.30
    +647.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.67
    +12.75 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient HVAC Vent Accessory (ALL-2781)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that would allow an HVAC system to provide faster heating and cooling throughout a home," said an inventor, from West Point, Ga., "so I invented the VENT FANS. My design would aid in maintaining a more stable and even air temperature without the extra burden on an HVAC system."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to transfer twice as much ambient airflow through an HVAC vent. In doing so, it would offer faster heating and cooling. As a result, it increases system efficiency and it reduces HVAC system cycles and associated energy costs. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for homeowners, HVAC contractors, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2781, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-efficient-hvac-vent-accessory-all-2781-301531051.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories