InventHelp Inventor Develops an Emergency Alert Notification Device (CTK-7031)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Gun violence seems to be getting worse," said an inventor from Enfield, N.C., "so I invented the FINAL ALERT to provide safety and security by being able to wear a first alert responder every day to be able to alert any and all danger."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides school administrators and other building managers with a more discreet and timely form of emergency message conveyance to premises occupants. The device would not tip off an unauthorized intruder and could directly notify 911 and law enforcement. It would provide safety and security as well as added confidence and peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-7031, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-emergency-alert-notification-device-ctk-7031-301617337.html

SOURCE InventHelp

