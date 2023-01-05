U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Vehicle Traffic Light Activator (TPA-2156)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for an emergency vehicle to automatically control traffic lights at an intersection," said an inventor, from St. Petersburg, Fla., "so I invented the LIFE SAVER. My design would minimize the potential for accidents caused by an emergency vehicle approaching or exiting an intersection area."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides an improved warning light system for intersections. In doing so, it ensures that emergency vehicles with activated sirens have the right-of-way. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent collisions and accidents. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and activate so it is ideal for the public safety market.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TPA-2156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-emergency-vehicle-traffic-light-activator-tpa-2156-301711274.html

SOURCE InventHelp

