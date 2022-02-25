U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Exercise Device for Vehicles (HLW-2362)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to exercise while stopped in traffic, parked or traveling in the car," said one of two inventors, from Pembroke Pines, Fla., "so we invented the TOTAL CAR WORKOUT SYSTEM. Our design enables you to multi-task and it offers a time-saving alternative to going to the gym."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides an effective way to exercise while traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it enables the user to engage in a cardiovascular workout. It also could help to strengthen the muscles and it eliminates the need to feel inactive and weak when seated inside a vehicle. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HLW-2362, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-exercise-device-for-vehicles-hlw-2362-301486875.html

SOURCE InventHelp

