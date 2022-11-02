U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,824.17
    -31.93 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,594.71
    -58.49 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,739.80
    -151.05 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.82
    -19.57 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.38
    +1.01 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    -0.12 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9879
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0400
    -0.0120 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1455
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9880
    -1.2440 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,468.31
    +10.66 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.26
    -4.88 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Face Mask with a Pleasing Scent (HAD-184)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to reduce unpleasant and stale odors while wearing a face mask," said an inventor, from Big Pine Key, Fla., "so I invented the FRAGRA-MASK. My design would provide mask wearers with a pleasing scent for a more positive mood."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a pleasant scent while wearing a face mask. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional face masks. As a result, it enhances comfort and it helps to counteract stale or unpleasant smells, bad breath, etc. The invention features a simple design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-face-mask-with-a-pleasing-scent-had-184-301662053.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories