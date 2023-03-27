PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylish pair of cuff links that ensures that the wearer always has the current time," said an inventor, from Washington, D.C., "so I invented the CUFFLINK WATCH. My design would offer a fashionable and functional accessory for long-sleeved shirts."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a pair of cuff links. In doing so, it enables the user to easily check the current time. As a result, it offers an alternative to wearing a traditional watch and it could enhance style. The invention features an attractive and practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-239, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fashionable--functional-cuff-links-dcd-239-301780284.html

SOURCE InventHelp