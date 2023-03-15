InventHelp Inventor Develops Fireproof Storage Unit for Cherished Items (LBT-510)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "After my dad passed away, I thought there should be a fireproof storage unit to protect treasured items like his baseball glove and lacrosse helmet," said an inventor, from Lebanon, PA, "so I invented the FOREVER SAKE. My design enables you to safely store those irreplaceable items with sentimental value and keep a tangible piece of your loved ones even after they pass away."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved storage unit for an array of cherished mementos. In doing so, it helps protect larger items against damage associated with fires. As a result, it increases safety and security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-510, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

