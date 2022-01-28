U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness Connection Application (MBQ-100)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to access one-on-one coaching and training sessions in virtual gyms and fitness centers," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the I C U. My design enables you to attend a specialty training session without the hassle of traveling to a fitness center or gym."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a unique way to virtually connect athletes and fitness enthusiasts with coaches and trainers. In doing so, it ensures that training services are easily accessible when desired. As a result, it increases convenience and it eliminates the need to go to the gym to attend a training session. The invention features an effective and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and trainers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-100, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fitness-connection-application-mbq-100-301468746.html

SOURCE InventHelp

