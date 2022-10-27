U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness Product to Increase Core Strength & Resistance (TRO-707)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to increase core strength and resistance when performing side bends, squats, lunges and other exercises," said an inventor, from Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the LUV HANDLER. My hands-free design effectively targets the side obliques as well as muscles in the abdominal region."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient fitness product to help slim and tone the abdomen. In doing so, it increases resistance when performing side bends and other exercises. It also eliminates the need to constantly hold a pair of dumbbells. The invention features a compact and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and gyms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-707, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fitness-product-to-increase-core-strength--resistance-tro-707-301656922.html

SOURCE InventHelp

