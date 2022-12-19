U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.71
    -1.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,025.55
    +105.09 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.84
    -58.58 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.60
    -12.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    +1.34 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5770
    +0.0950 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5680
    -0.1110 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,742.75
    +37.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.95
    +0.55 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.02
    +42.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness System for Beds (JMT-171)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a fitness system that enables you to engage in a full-body workout while in bed," said an inventor, from Christiansted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, "so I invented the BED GYM. My design could help you maintain a consistent fitness/strength-training regimen at home."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a low-impact gym system for the joints. In doing so, it offers an effective way to engage in strength-training exercises while in bed. As a result, it can be easily used when waking up or before going to sleep. It also can be used to target the muscles in the upper body, lower body and core and it could reduce stress and strain on the body. The low impact invention features a convenient and unique design that is easy to install and use on various surfaces so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, extreme sports enthusiasts, boxers, martial artists, disabled or bedridden individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fitness-system-for-beds-jmt-171-301697649.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 10 Years?

    For a company like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), 10 years isn't a long time. The drug-development process takes between 12 and 14 years, on average, around 8 years of which are devoted to clinical-stage testing and the regulatory-review process.

  • The Failed Promise of Online Mental-Health Treatment

    Heavy advertising and other strategies from Silicon Valley’s playbook boost providers’ growth but not the quality of care.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Vraylar Gets FDA Nod for Major Depressive Disorder

    FDA approves AbbVie's (ABBV) Vraylar (cariprazine) for its fourth indication - the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD.

  • Are These Multibillion-Dollar Vaccine Stocks Still a Buy?

    Pharmaceutical companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw their shares rise 19.6% and 1.7%, respectively, on Tuesday after they announced impressive early results from their mRNA cancer vaccine to prevent melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. This would be a vaccine against cancer, not just against a virus that could cause cancer (like the human papillomavirus and hepatitis B virus vaccines). It's also different from two other "cancer vaccines," Sipuleucel-T and Talimogene laherparepvec, which are used on advanced prostate and melanoma patients, respectively, because this vaccine would be a preventative used on patients who have had prior melanomas excised by surgery and have not yet seen any signs of recurrence.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Biogen Stock

    The bear market has weighed on stocks across industries this year. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) have both climbed in the double digits -- and for good reason. Which one of these top stocks represents the better bear market buy right now?

  • An elderly woman in prison is losing her memory. Why won’t California release her?

    The parole board’s refusal to free Janet Carter, 69, is part of what advocates warn is a growing humanitarian crisis across the US

  • AbbVie's Antipsychotic Drug Scores FDA Approval As Adjunct Therapy For Depression Patients

    The FDA approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Vraylar (cariprazine) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. Supported by clinical data demonstrating efficacy and well-established tolerability, this additional indication provides a new option for adults who have a partial response to the treatment of an antidepressant. In addition to being approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for MDD in adults, it is FDA-approved to treat adults with

  • A Solution To Musk's Fear Of Population Collapse? Artificial Womb Facility Could Grow 30,000 Babies A Year

    Billionaire Elon Musk has frequently spoken about his concerns about underpopulation. He has mentioned that people should focus on having more babies to resolve the problem of low birth rates and population collapse. Earlier this year, Musk shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lower birth rate instead of the "baby boom" expected due to people being forced to stay indoors. Now, a birthing facility could answer Musk's concerns about the world's low birth rates. The world's first arti

  • AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi plus Imjudo recommended for approval in the EU

    The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency based its opinion on results from the Himalaya Phase 3 trial, and results from the Poseidon Phase 3 trial.

  • 17 Facts I Hated Reading, So I'm Making You Read Them, Too

    Welp, now I'm worried about my health since I found out social isolation and loneliness cause a 29% greater risk of heart attack.View Entire Post ›

  • What can parents do about RSV, hand, foot and mouth and other outbreaks at daycare? Here's what experts say

    "It feels like I'm getting a new email about an outbreak at daycare every week," one mom says. Here's what a pediatrician recommends doing.

  • I’m a Personal Trainer and These Are the 10 Items I Used To Build My Home Gym

    I’ve long been a fan of working out, and having spent over six years as a personal trainer before somehow landing in writing as a career, I also know how to put together a lot of training programs. It’s important to keep things varied if you want to actually stick to workouts, and that’s far […]

  • Amid a surge in cases, China reports just two COVID deaths

    Chinese health authorities on Monday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, both in the capital Beijing, that were the first reported in weeks and come during an expected surge of illnesses after the nation eased its strict "zero-COVID" approach.

  • How Can Tainted Spinach Cause Hallucinations?

    Delirium. Fever. Hallucinations. Not what you expect when adding baby spinach to a salad, but these are among the alarming symptoms dozens of Australians have experienced after consuming what are thought to be contaminated batches of the leafy greens. More than 100 people reported symptoms, including at least 54 who have sought medical help, after eating baby spinach that authorities believe to be tainted. Four major supermarket chains have recalled products containing the suspect spinach. Autho

  • One Million Could Die From COVID in China, New Projection Shows. Here’s What to Know

    The country of 1.4 billion has had some of the strictest COVID containment measures in place since the pandemic began

  • Uganda lifts lockdown in Ebola epicentre

    Uganda on Saturday lifted a two-month lockdown on two districts at the epicentre of the country's Ebola epidemic, amid cautious hope that the outbreak could end soon.

  • What is 'moral injury' at work?

    If you’ve ever been asked to do something you’re not comfortable with at work, you’re not alone.

  • US Watchdog Nudges Amazon Over Laxity In Recording Workhouse Injuries

    The U.S. Department of Labor called out Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) during inspections at six warehouse facilities in five states for failing to record work-related injuries and illnesses precisely. The findings are part of an ongoing investigation. Amazon faced $29,008 in proposed penalties. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, after a referral from U.S. Attorney’s Office, launched inspections on July 18, 2022, at Amazon locations in Deltona, Florida; Waukegan, Illinois; and New Wi

  • 'Unprecedented levels': South Shore Health sees influx of patients with early flu, RSV

    South Shore Health is grappling with lingering staffing shortages and a full emergency room as people battle a trifecta of respiratory illnesses.

  • Reverse vaccination technique in mice suggests new way to teach the immune system not to attack lifesaving treatments

    Reverse vaccination teaches the immune system to ignore rather than attack self-proteins. Christoph Burgstedt/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesAutoimmune conditions like Type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis arise when an immune system mistakenly attacks its own body’s proteins, cells and organs. Not only do these conditions make the body attack itself, they can also destroy the medications intended to treat them. A reverse vaccination approach my research team and I