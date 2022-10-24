U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Foil Dispenser for Hairstylists (PTA-126)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a cosmetologist and needed a better way to access and dispense foil when coloring hair," said an inventor, from Eugene, Ore., "so I invented the FOIL DISPENSER. My design enables you to use different size foils and it helps to prevent dropped foils, messes and waste."

The patent-pending invention offers a faster and more efficient way to dispense foil when coloring hair. In doing so, it provides the stylist with one foil at a time and at any desired length. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases organization and convenience. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists and salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-foil-dispenser-for-hairstylists-pta-126-301656103.html

SOURCE InventHelp

