InventHelp Inventor Develops Freezer Accessory for Storing Food Scraps (TRO-822)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The stink in the kitchen created by food scraps as they're collected for organic waste can get repulsive. So I thought it would be great to be able to freeze food scraps until they're ready to take out of the home. A place where you can collect the organic waste scraps and eliminate any stink in your home before it gets unbearable or surprise guests arrive," said an inventor from Toronto, Canada, "so I invented the ORGANIC FREEZER MATE. My design would help to eliminate odors in the kitchen produced by organic waste collection."

The patent-pending invention provides an organized temporary unit to store organic food scraps in your freezer. When the unit fills up, the entire bag can be removed from the container and taken outside for final disposal. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use, empty, reuse, and is dishwasher safe! It's ideal for all individuals that try to do their part in saving the environment. The product would be available for all makes and models of refrigerators and freezers.

