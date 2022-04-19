U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun & Educational Game for Children (OSK-145)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My 8 year old daughter wanted to create a fun and educational game to learn about lizards and the alphabet," said an inventor, from Albany, Ore., "so we invented BABBLING LIZARDS. Our game design can be enjoyed by families with children, schools and daycare centers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides a new game for learning about lizards and the alphabet. In doing so, it offers educational value and mind-building learning/skill advancement. It also could enhance fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for ages 3 and older. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fun--educational-game-for-children-osk-145-301520896.html

SOURCE InventHelp

