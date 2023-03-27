InventHelp Inventor Develops Functional & Fashionable Hearing Aid (AJD-103)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new hearing aid to provide wearers with added confidence and style while also allowing them to clearly hear the world around them," said an inventor, from Calhoun, Ga., "so I invented the HEAR ME. My design would offer an ornate alternative to standard, drab hearing aids."

The patent-pending invention provides a functional and fashionable design for a hearing aid. In doing so, it allows the user to hear more clearly. It also could enhance style and it could prevent others from knowing that the user is employing a hearing aid. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize hearing aids. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AJD-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

