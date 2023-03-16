InventHelp Inventor Develops New Functional Toy For Children (NAM-262)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a device that allows children to actually help out while watching and "helping" their parents perform chores, so I invented this," said an inventor from McEwen, TN. "My invention provides a safe and functional learning experience for children."

This easy to use and realistic patent-pending invention would provide a functional toy for children to use as they mimic their parents performing an outdoor task. In doing so, it would allow them to actually help with chores, providing parents with a safe way to educate their children while still spending quality time with them. The safety features of the device would ensure that the child using the toy would be unable to hurt themselves during use, making it ideal for preschool to elementary children.

The original design was submitted to the Irvine sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-262, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

