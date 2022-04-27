InventHelp Inventor Develops Game to Teach about famous African Americans (BEC-129)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a game to teach the historical significance of various African American men and women," said an inventor, from Boston, Mass., "so I invented the GREAT BLACKS MATCHING GAME. My design could offer a more engaging alternative to traditional learning games and educational tools."

The patent-pending invention provides a new game to teach players about famous and historically significant African Americans. In doing so, it offers added educational value. It also enhances fun and entertainment and it could promote social interaction and friendly competition. The invention features a simple design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for individuals ages 10 and older. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

