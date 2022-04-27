U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,213.14
    +37.94 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,556.93
    +316.75 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,579.96
    +89.22 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.34
    +2.87 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.86
    -0.84 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.40
    -18.70 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0092 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8070
    +0.0350 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2546
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5070
    +1.2970 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,986.11
    -23.57 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.29
    +11.37 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.25
    +53.06 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Game to Teach about famous African Americans (BEC-129)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a game to teach the historical significance of various African American men and women," said an inventor, from Boston, Mass., "so I invented the GREAT BLACKS MATCHING GAME. My design could offer a more engaging alternative to traditional learning games and educational tools."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a new game to teach players about famous and historically significant African Americans. In doing so, it offers added educational value. It also enhances fun and entertainment and it could promote social interaction and friendly competition. The invention features a simple design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for individuals ages 10 and older. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-game-to-teach-about-famous-african-americans-bec-129-301531016.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Apple says it’s not benefiting from privacy changes that burned Facebook

    Apple says privacy changes it implemented last year that stung Meta's ad business aren't helping its own ad platform.

  • Microsoft Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Robust Cloud Revenue Forecast

    "When it comes to our commercial cloud offerings, we have significant advantages," said CEO Satya Nadella.

  • ‘Bossware is coming for almost every worker’: the software you might not realize is watching you

    Computer monitoring software is helping companies spy on their employees to measure their productivity – often without their consent Your bosses could be tracking your every move online. Illustration: Ben Hickey When the job of a young east coast-based analyst – we’ll call him James – went remote with the pandemic, he didn’t envisage any problems. The company, a large US retailer for which he has been a salaried employee for more than half a decade, provided him with a laptop, and his home becam

  • Comcast and Charter team up to launch a new streaming platform for U.S. consumers

    U.S. cable TV giants have a new plan to stake their claim in the streaming wars. This morning, Comcast and Charter announced they will team up to develop a streaming platform, based on Comcast's Flex and including its free streaming service Xumo, which they'll offer to consumers nationwide through new devices and smart TVs. The 50/50 joint venture will see Comcast licensing Flex, contributing its retail business for XClass TVs, and contributing Xumo, a streaming service offering over 200 free channels that it acquired in 2020.

  • Wireless charging: Coming soon to a Belkin device near you

    Israeli startup Wi-Charge wants to change all that by beaming up to one watt of power wirelessly to devices across homes, offices and commercial locations. The company told me it has just inked a mysterious deal with Belkin, and we can expect the first wireless power device to show up from the accessories manufacturer later this year. Wireless power makes a lot of sense in retail environments, where replacing batteries is impractical, and running electrical wiring gets really expensive and complicated.

  • T-Mobile profit beat estimates as 5G boosts subscriber growth

    Although the move to 5G and fiber optic-powered broadband internet has come at a huge cost for U.S. telecom players, hunger for data in a connected world is expected to drive a big rise in subscriber numbers in the coming years. Last week, Verizon reported a smaller-than-expected subscriber loss, while AT&T saw a surge in customer additions as more people opted for 5G.

  • T-Mobile Delivers a Beat-and-Raise First Quarter

    Management said the company is ahead of pace on integrating its network with Sprint’s, delivering financial and operating benefits.

  • It's Not Too Early to Prepare for 6G

    By Ron Nersesian

  • The best wireless workout headphones you can buy

    Here's a list of the best wireless workout earbuds you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • You Can Wallpaper a Room With Ultra-Thin Loudspeakers from MIT

    Felice FrankelGood news, audiophiles. Gone are the days of bulky hi-fi systems and cumbersome headphones. That’s because MIT engineers have developed a new loudspeaker that’s as thin as paper and produces high-quality sound.In a paper published on Tuesday in the journal IEEE Transactions of Industrial Electronics, researchers unveiled the paper-thin device that weighs roughly the same as a dime, and can be used to cover surfaces like walls and ceilings. The loudspeaker also uses a fraction of th

  • The Future of Crypto Payments Will Be Centralized

    Custodial wallets will be the lynchpin of retail crypto payments, says the co-founder of Flexa. This post is part of CoinDesk's Payments Week.

  • Quick! This rugged HP Chromebook is a real steal at $98 — it's nearly 70% off!

    Video calls, web browsing and YouTube: This laptop can handle them with ease.

  • Jack Dorsey on Musk’s Twitter takeover: ‘Elon is the singular solution I trust’

    In his first public comments since Twitter and Musk announced the $44 billion deal, Dorsey said that “Elon is the singular solution I trust.”

  • Apple's Self Service Repair program is now open to iPhone owners in the US

    Apple has launched its do-it-yourself repair service program in the US, and you can even rent toolkits if necessary.

  • Never Forget to Close the Garage Again With the Wyze Garage Door Controller

    It won’t cost you a whole lot either.

  • Salesforce's low-code workflow tool aims to unify CRM giant's largest acquisitions

    Salesforce is a big, complex set of services, which has been augmented via acquisition with several other big complex services including Mulesoft, Tableau and Slack, three companies the CRM giant acquired in recent years. The company has been looking for ways to make all of these tools (including Salesforce itself) work better together, and it thinks the answer is using its low code workflow tool, Salesforce Flow. Salesforce co-founder and CTO Parker Harris says that when the company launched 23 years ago, it was all about humans entering data and interacting with machines, but over time, the machine has been able to take over some of the tasks, and that's where Flow comes in.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • New Salesforce developer tools look to tighten integration with Slack

    This week during its TrailblazerDX 2022 conference, Salesforce announced a new set of low-code developer tools and integrations intended to bring Slack and Salesforce's broader software portfolio closer together. Called Salesforce Platform for Slack, Salesforce says that the new software development toolkit will "empower" Salesforce developers to build custom Slack apps that ostensibly improve the customer experience at their organizations. In the two years since Salesforce acquired Slack for $27.7 billion, the company has made progress -- albeit slow -- in positioning the chat platform as a central part of its product ecosystem.

  • Google launches Media CDN to compete on content delivery

    This week at the 2022 NAB Show Streaming Summit, Google launched in general availability Media CDN, a platform for delivering content using the same infrastructure that powers YouTube. With a presence in over 1,300 cities across 200 countries, Google says that Media CDN is designed to -- in the company's words -- "automate all facets" of "serving content [close to users]." The pandemic led to an explosion in demand for streaming content as business closures and shelter-in-place orders forced folks to stay home.

  • 0x Labs Raise $70 Million From Coinbase, Opensea and Jared Leto

    0x Labs has been building its name in the NFT industry after releasing a set of NFT swap features, which it claims is 50% cheaper than other marketplaces.