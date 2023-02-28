InventHelp Inventor Develops Garment to Track Vital Signs & Health Information (SDB-1719)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked in the medical field and served in the military as a medic. I also had heart surgery and thought there should be a garment to track vital signs, blood pressure, hydration levels and other information for improved health," said an inventor, from Chula Vista, Calif., "so I invented the CARDIAC SHIRT. My design can be worn when exercising, throughout the day, when sleeping or while engaged in rehabilitation to track data." The invention provides a line of clothing to comfortably track vital signs and other medical information. In doing so, it could help reduce cardiac failure and it could improve athletic performance. It also can be used to alert medical personnel in the event of an emergency. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals with heart disease, athletes, members of the military, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1719, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

