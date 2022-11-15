U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Grain Bin Sweep Attachment (CWC 164)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a grain truck driver and I needed a better way to clean out a soybean grain bin with a very smooth floor," said an inventor, from Jerseyville, Ill., "so I invented the BOOST- A- SWEEP. My design would be easy to install and it would simplify this agricultural operation."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides improved auger coverage when cleaning out an agricultural grain bin. In doing so, it prevents grain from being thrown back on a previously-swept floor. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases safety and efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is easy to mount and use so it is ideal for farmers.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-164, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-grain-bin-sweep-attachment-cwc-164-301675712.html

SOURCE InventHelp

