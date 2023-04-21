InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hair Removal Tool (DAL-350)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple tool for removing unwanted hair from hard-to-reach areas like the back," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented THE EXTENDER. My design would eliminate the embarrassment of asking another person to help and it would help to reduce physical strain and painful cuts."

The invention provides an effective tool for removing unwanted back hair. In doing so, it increases leverage and control. It also eliminates the need for assistance and it saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable and discreet design that is easy to use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

