InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Support a Smartphone (OCC-1592)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and effective way for friends and coworkers to support their smartphones for extended periods of time," said an inventor, from Huntington Beach, Calif., "so I invented the FUN STANDS. My design enables you to conveniently view the screen without actually holding onto the phone."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient hands-free way to support a smartphone or tablet. In doing so, it enables the user to comfortably watch a movie or video chat. As a result, it increases stability and it reduces the strain and fatigue associated with holding the device. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones and tablets. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1592, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-way-to-support-a-smartphone-occ-1592-301520879.html

SOURCE InventHelp

