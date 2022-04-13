InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Support a Smartphone (OCC-1592)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and effective way for friends and coworkers to support their smartphones for extended periods of time," said an inventor, from Huntington Beach, Calif., "so I invented the FUN STANDS. My design enables you to conveniently view the screen without actually holding onto the phone."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient hands-free way to support a smartphone or tablet. In doing so, it enables the user to comfortably watch a movie or video chat. As a result, it increases stability and it reduces the strain and fatigue associated with holding the device. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones and tablets. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

