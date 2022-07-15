U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.05
    +60.67 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,189.69
    +559.52 (+1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,407.33
    +156.15 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.32
    +31.82 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.97
    +2.19 (+2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.90
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    +0.37 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0086
    +0.0065 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9240
    -0.0360 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5790
    -0.3910 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,727.27
    +439.13 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.39
    +1.39 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops HANDS-FREE WAY TO SCRUB & MASSAGE THE BACK (RKH-121)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient shower accessory for scrubbing and massaging the back," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented MY BACK WASHER. My design would eliminate the need to struggle or ask for assistance when washing the back."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a hands-free way to clean, scrub, massage and exfoliate the back. In doing so, it reduces stress and strain. It also enhances comfort and convenience and it could help to relieve tension and sore muscles. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, elderly individuals, individuals with disabilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-way-to-scrub--massage-the-back-rkh-121-301587054.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk v. Twitter: a Third Powerful Player Makes Noise

    The CEO of Tesla and the management of Twitter have just started a legal battle after Musk withdrew his offer to acquire the platform.

  • Elon Musk ‘doesn’t have a leg to stand on’ in Twitter lawsuit: Analyst

    Rosenblatt Securities Senior Research Analyst Barton Crockett joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Twitter’s lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the SEC questioning the deal, and the outlook for Twitter and its employees.

  • Producers of fries refusing to supply to Russia, McDonald's successor says

    The head of the company now running the former McDonald's Corp chain of restaurants in Russia told RBC TV that producers of French fries are refusing to supply to the country and warned that attempts to increase domestic processing are fraught with difficulties. McDonald's quit Russia after a Western backlash against Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, which included a barrage of economic sanctions, and sold all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. CEO Oleg Paroev told Reuters the chain had sold almost 120,000 burgers on opening day.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Piled Into as the Nasdaq Plunged During the Second Quarter

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has stood head and shoulders above most money managers. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $610 billion in value for shareholders, as well as led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return in excess of 3,600,000%. Given the Oracle of Omaha's incredible track record, investors tend to pay close attention to what he and his investing team are buying and selling.

  • Gasoline Demand Is the Lowest in a Year. It Isn’t Because of Pump Prices.

    Somewhere between 4% to 6% of gasoline demand has been almost permanently destroyed in the era of hybrid and remote work, RBC estimates.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give You More Money in Retirement?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Plan to Cap Russian Oil Prices Faces Big Obstacle: Vladimir Putin

    Russian leader might follow game plan he’s using for natural gas: Pay up or the supply eventually will be cut off.

  • California Truckers Struggle to Comply With New Employment Law

    Trucking companies and truck owner-operators are scrambling to figure out how to operate under a new California law that toughens definitions of nonemployee drivers, upending decadeslong practices that have allowed truckers to work as independent contractors.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Regulators are poised to extract about $1 billion in fines from the five biggest US investment banks for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of ReachMorgan Stanley disclosed on Thursday that it expects to

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers are using up their retirement savings too quickly –either because they're underestimating how much they need or are living longer than they'd guessed they would. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Airlines ‘in firefighting mode’ amid staffing shortages, analyst says

    Moody's Senior Vice President Jonathan Root joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the labor shortages at airlines and airports as well as the outlook for travel disruptions and flight capacity.

  • Rising star at Rockwell Automation excited about next stage

    Tessa Myers’ most remote role for Rockwell Automation Inc. took her to Singapore, where she led an Asia-Pacific product team. “It was such a great jumping-off point to the rest of Asia,” Myers said of the stint from 2013 to 2015. Myers’ career trajectory just entered an even more significant stage.

  • Citigroup’s Profit Falls As It Preps For Potential Loan Losses

    The bank’s profit was reduced by a $375 million charge to set aside funds for potential future loan losses. Still, revenue, profit and returns all topped Wall Street expectations.

  • Hedge Funds Bet on the Brazil Oil Upstarts Boosting Output 122%

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds and other investors looking to cash in on Brazil’s surging oil and gas output are turning to a new breed of drillers as an alternative to turmoil-wracked Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the state-owned producer that’s had four CEOs since early 2019.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Pu

  • Volta: Kroger partnership helps EV charging ‘fit seamlessly’ into everyday life

    Kroger, the largest grocery chain in the U.S., and EV charging network Volta are partnering up in a deal to place Volta’s chargers in Kroger’s parking lots. The partnership will bring Level 2 and DC Fast chargers to 16 Kroger locations in Atlanta and Indianapolis first, followed by an expansion into Columbus, Cincinnati, Louisville, Nashville, Michigan, and Southern California throughout the year.

  • Tech Workers Long Got What They Wanted. That’s Over.

    Employees who switched jobs during the pandemic received salary bumps and permission to work remotely. Those perks are now under threat.

  • Inflation: Where prices are coming down

    Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman looks at the shifting prices in car sales and gas prices, as well as the Biden administration's outlook on inflation.

  • Why Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia is unlikely to contribute much to oil’s price decline

    President Joe Biden is in the Middle East late week and the pressure is on for the U.S. to look to Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, for more barrels of oil. Limits to global production capacity, however, are likely to be a difficult obstacle to overcome, analysts say.