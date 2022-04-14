U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Key Accessory (TPA-2770)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to unlock the door while carrying groceries or other items," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the WRIST KEY. My design eliminates the need to struggle and pull keys or key fobs from your pocket or bag."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a hands-free way to unlock a door or vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to fumble with traditional keys. As a result, it increases convenience and safety and it could save time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, vehicles, offices, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-2770, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-key-accessory-tpa-2770-301520876.html

SOURCE InventHelp

