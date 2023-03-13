InventHelp Inventor Develops a Hands-Free Police Communication Device (OCM-1560)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in law enforcement for 31 years and I am very familiar with the dangers associated with talking to dispatch while pursuing criminals in cars," said an inventor from Irvine, Calif., "so I invented HANDS FREE PURSUIT."

The patent-pending invention enables police officers to keep both hands on the steering wheel while verbally communicating with dispatch, instead of using one hand to grip the traditional microphone. Allows undercover officers to communicate in an inconspicuous manner. The device allows for improved focus, concentration, and safety when chasing criminals in police cars so that police officers are better able to make quick and accurate steering adjustments at high speeds. Overall, this reduces the potential for accident involvement. Easy to use, compact and lightweight this device will enhance safety.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCM-1560, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

