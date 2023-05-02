PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient hands-free accessory for holding and viewing your phone while traveling or commuting," said an inventor, from Staten Island, N.Y., "so I invented the MURRAY STICK. My design offers the best viewing position and it eliminates the strain and fatigue associated with holding your phone for an extended time."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides hands-free viewing of a mobile device when traveling or commuting. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold the smartphone or tablet. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it prevents the mobile device from falling. The invention features a portable and universal design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers and commuters. Additionally, it can accommodate various brands and styles of cell phones and tablets.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2517, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-accessory-for-mobile-devices-njd-2517-301804605.html

SOURCE InventHelp