InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Flush a Toilet (DCD-183)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hands-free way to flush the toilet," said an inventor, from Woodbridge, Va., "so I invented GILL'S IDEA. My design would help to prevent the transfer of germs and bacteria."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a more sanitary way to flush a toilet. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch the germy handle surface with your hand. As a result, it increases safety and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations such as restaurants, schools, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-way-to-flush-a-toilet-dcd-183-301626809.html

SOURCE InventHelp

