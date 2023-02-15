InventHelp Inventor Develops New Headphones to Increase Situational Awareness (BEC-278)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create improved headphones to increase situational awareness and prevent potential accidents when riding a bike or walking," said an inventor, from Brockton, Mass., "so I invented the HEADPHONE. My design would provide peace of mind for bicyclists and walkers who love to listen to music or podcasts." The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of headphones for bicyclists or walkers. In doing so, it ensures that the user is aware of approaching danger. As a result, it increases safety and it could provide added entertainment. The invention features a comfortable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for bicyclists and walkers. The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-278, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

