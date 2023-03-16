InventHelp Inventor Develops a Health Monitor for Veterinarian Use (NJD-2522)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am an emergency veterinarian and our modes of reading oxygenation in patients has been unreliable for over 10 years," said an inventor from Morganville, N.J., "so I invented PULSE OX. This device is less stressful on patients than traditional pulse ox machines for animals and it could also be used by senior citizens."

The invention provides high accuracy health data suitable for veterinary medicine. It will be more comfortable for animal patients and provide the ability to read data while animals are in motion. It is designed for safe usage in a veterinary animal oxygen chamber and would eliminate inaccuracy. Durable, waterproof and reliable this invention could also be adaptable to human patients.

