InventHelp Inventor Develops a Healthier Snack Alternative (SGM-175)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I looked all over and could not find a milk-based chip," said an inventor from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented TCHOUKOU CHIPS. It is something my children and I like to eat."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention serves as a healthier alternative to traditional snacks and offers added calcium to a person's diet. This could contribute to healthier eating habits. Their delicious taste is fresh and satisfying. The chips are convenient, easy to serve and to transport. They could also be offered in different sizes, shapes and flavors. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGM-175, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-healthier-snack-alternative-sgm-175-301656890.html

SOURCE InventHelp

