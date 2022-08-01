U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Holder for Rolls of Construction Material (ROH-682)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I thought there could be a better way to hold and unroll larger rolls of building materials," said an inventor, from East Pembroke, N.Y., "so I invented the STRUCTURE WRAP POLE. My design would free the hands and it would help to reduce strain."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective device for holding a large roll of construction material. In doing so, it allows the roll to be unwound in an easy and uniform manner. As a result, it helps to prevent the roll from falling and it enhances safety. Additionally, the invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ROH-682, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-holder-for-rolls-of-construction-material-roh-682-301595640.html

SOURCE InventHelp

