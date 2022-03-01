U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,303.52
    -70.42 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.76
    -688.84 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,566.21
    -185.19 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.37
    -32.72 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.35
    +8.63 (+9.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.20
    +38.50 (+2.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +1.06 (+4.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0115 (-1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    -0.1130 (-6.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3308
    -0.0113 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7650
    -0.2250 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,580.65
    +2,380.70 (+5.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.07
    +5.08 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hook Accessory for Work Benches (ALU-109)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a carpenter and I wanted to create a convenient hooked device to hang a portable saw on my work bench," said an inventor, from Monroe, Ga., "so I invented the SKILL SAW HANGER. My design offers an improved alternative to using a nail that can become loosened and unreliable over time."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides a safe way to hold a handheld power circular saw on a work bench. In doing so, it eliminates the need to rest the saw on the floor. As a result, it reduces the risk of tripping hazards and damage to the saw and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for contractors, carpenters, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALU-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hook-accessory-for-work-benches-alu-109-301486980.html

SOURCE InventHelp

