InventHelp Inventor Develops Illuminated Safety Sign (HOF-110)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed the confusion in busy, traffic areas," said an inventor from Baytown, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a highly visible sign that would help direct traffic flow in a safe and controlled manner to avoid misunderstandings and accidents."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent-pending DIGITAL HANDHELD TRAFFIC SIGN to provide improved warning and directing of motorists at construction sites and other locations. This invention could alert drivers of potential dangers and could reduce unwanted stress and anxiety for construction flaggers. Additionally, this durable and weatherproof invention could offer safety due to its high visibility.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-illuminated-safety-sign-hof-110-301486915.html

SOURCE InventHelp

