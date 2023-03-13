U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved ABS Testing Device (JKK-184)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved, hands-free method to make a faster connection to test ABS sensors, so I invented this," said an inventor from Kansas City, KS. "My invention helps cut down on unnecessary parts and labor."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
This safe and convenient device would streamline the process of testing Anti-lock Brake System sensors by providing a means by which to make a faster connection to the voltage meter. In doing so, it would save valuable time spent on establishing that electrical connection and reduce frustration associated with using the existing methods. Additionally, its efficient nature would result in a more efficient, cost-savings and accurate ABS testing method.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-abs-testing-device-jkk-184-301768270.html

SOURCE InventHelp

