PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for travelers to spot their luggage on an airport carousal," said an inventor, from Quincy, Mass., "so I invented MY CLEAR I D. My design ensures that luggage is easy to locate and it prevent you from grabbing the wrong suitcase."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to identify a piece of luggage. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional luggage tags. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent baggage mix-ups. The invention features a novel design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5646, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-accessory-for-identifying-luggage-bma-5646-301360142.html

SOURCE InventHelp