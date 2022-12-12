U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.70
    +20.32 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,750.36
    +273.90 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,035.51
    +30.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.67
    +15.01 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.48
    +2.46 (+3.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -15.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.29 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5970
    +0.0300 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2283
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4910
    +0.9410 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,011.60
    -158.34 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.57
    +1.91 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ashtray for Smokers (PBT-204)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved receptacle for depositing ashes and storing cigarette butts," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the SEALING ASHTRAY. My design prevents odors from ashes and cigarette butts from lingering in an area of a home or car."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved ashtray for smokers. In doing so, it would contain ashes and cigarette butts. As a result, it reduces odors and it enhances safety and cleanliness. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-204, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-ashtray-for-smokers-pbt-204-301686610.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitte

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Clovis Plans to Sell Cancer Drug to Novartis in Bankruptcy Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Clovis Oncology Inc. filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell its experimental cancer drug at an auction with Novartis Innovative Therapies making a binding, opening bid worth as much as $681 million.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • GSK to move back to central London with new HQ

    Six floor office building on New Oxford Street will be workplace for 3,000 staff including CEO

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Oil Traders Pump a Record $500 Million Into One Fund as Prices Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- One oil exchange traded fund pulled in a giant amount of cash last week as some investors piled into the market during its worst rout in months.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks

  • 11 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best sectors to invest in heading into 2023. If you want to see more of the top sectors to consider, check out 5 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023. With a recession on the horizon, many investors are cautious when it comes to putting their money […]

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Key Factors That Affected Natural Gas Markets Last Week

    Despite some hiccups, natural gas prices have appreciated significantly in 2022, lifting shares of companies like RRC, EQT and CRK.

  • Amgen Agrees to Acquire Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 Billion

    The U.S. biotech company’s deal for the drugmaker, which develops medicines to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, is the year’s largest healthcare merger.

  • Is the Carvana online car buying model dead?

    The headlines for online-car buying platform Carvana (CVNA) haven’t been good recently. And whether the company will remain a public entity is now in doubt. In fact my colleague Rick Newman wrote a column dubbing it Yahoo Finance’s “Worst Company of the Year.” Despite a stock down XX% this year, concerns over its debt load, and weather management has the know-how to right the business, it seems one thing may actually stick around - the trend of buying used cars online.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • Here Are the 5 Big Moves Warren Buffett Made in 2022

    While there is much more to Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) than mere stock-picking, Berkshire's public equity portfolio does get a lot of attention. After displaying lots of patience over the past few years, Buffett made five relatively big stock buys in 2022 as markets fell. Here are Buffett's picks and why he may have picked these names specifically.

  • How Much Can You Contribute to Your IRA in 2022 and 2023?

    IRAs have certain tax advantages that allow you to bolster your nest egg, but there are annual limits on how much you can contribute.

  • Post-pandemic, consumers want things to return to normal. Employees? Not so much

    More than two and a half years later in a world yearning for normalcy, many workers are fed up and don't want to go back to the way things were

  • 3 Incredible Tech Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Three such companies with stocks that have fallen by at least 50% are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea (NYSE: SE). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they are buys before the next bull market starts. Nicholas Rossolillo (The Trade Desk): The digital ad industry is in disarray at the end of 2022, but The Trade Desk is doing just fine.