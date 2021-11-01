InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Automated Thread Cutting Machine (ALL-2626)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new production style pipe and bolt thread cutting machine to improve production and ease of operation," said an inventor, from Flowery Branch, Ga., "so I invented the AUTO THREADER. My design would not require any oil changes or lubrication and the rail system would be self-cleaning to increase efficiency."

The invention provides an improved automated thread cutting machine. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional machines that utilize worm, belt and chain drive systems. As a result, it increases speed and efficiency and it provides a higher level of potential productivity. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for establishments engaged in manufacturing durable and nondurable goods. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2626, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

