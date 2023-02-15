InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Barber/Salon Chair that Helps with Clean-Up (CTK-2991)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "While at the barber, I thought there had to be a way to help barbers sweep up all the hair that accumulates on the floor," said an inventor from McAllen, Texas, "so I invented SMART VAK CHAIR. It would be more effective for barbers and hair stylists because there would be less time needed for cleaning."

The patent-pending invention provides a barber or hairstylist with a quick and simple way to remove hair clippings from the floor. In addition, it provides greater safety by preventing slippery hair trimmings from accumulating on the floor, which may cause a person to fall and prevents back pain and associated back problems from sweeping the floor using traditional methods. It could improve the safety conditions in any barber shop or salon as well as contribute to greater efficiency on the job, and increased revenues by the establishment. Convenient, easy to use and effective this invention saves time and energy.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2991, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

