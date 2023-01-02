U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0051 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7770
    -0.3280 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,731.44
    +114.47 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.22
    +4.86 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bathing Tool (LJD-224)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved bathing tool to scrub the back, toes and other hard-to-reach areas of the body," said an inventor, from Ozone Park, N.Y., "so I invented the TRIPLE A SHOWER BRUSH. My design would eliminate the need to bend or stretch in the shower."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to scrub hard-to-reach areas of the body, particularly in between the toes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional loofahs and bathing tools. As a result, it increases personal hygiene and it reduces struggle and strain. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population including people who have arthritis, are obese, or experience some other mobility issue. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-bathing-tool-ljd-224-301709300.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories