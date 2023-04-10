InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Birdhouse for Birdwatchers (CNC-921)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to house and feed birds at the same time in order to increase the enjoyment of watching them, so I invented this," said an inventor from Lancaster, SC. "My invention allows bird-watchers to have a close up view of the birds without actually disturbing them."

This easy to install and eye-catching device would provide a way to feed and house birds at the same time, as well as allowing birdwatchers intimate, up-close access to the bird's habitat without disturbing them. The functional, intuitive and convenient design allows for the device to be installed in a variety of ways and locations. Additionally, it allows the birdwatcher to observe the birds at any distance and from anywhere.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-921, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

