InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Brush for Cleaning Vehicle Wheels (BDH-166)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved brush to simplify the task of cleaning and detailing vehicle wheels and rims," said an inventor, from Baltimore, Md., "so I invented the DETACHABLE WHEEL AND RIM DETAIL BRUSH. My design enables you to stay upright and comfortable during the cleaning process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to clean vehicle wheels and rims. In doing so, it eliminates the need to crouch or struggle to clean with a handheld brush. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it can be used to remove accumulated dirt, road salt, dust and debris. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BDH-166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-brush-for-cleaning-vehicle-wheels-bdh-166-301613498.html

SOURCE InventHelp

