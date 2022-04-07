InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Case for Mobile Devices (DCD-111)

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • How Nvidia became a giant of the chip industry

    Nvidia is one of the most important chip companies in the world. Here's how it got there.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    If you're following the technology sector or even just the news in general, you've probably heard about the global semiconductor shortage. Chips are being added to more devices, an increase in economic activity as companies bounce back from the worst of the pandemic, and other factors are combining to create significant supply constraints. Business and everyday life will only become increasingly reliant on chips going forward, and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) has leading positions in key semiconductor equipment categories that will help it capitalize on this trend.

  • Peloton's Latest $300 Connected Fitness Device Is Still a Miss

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) just released its latest piece of connected fitness hardware, and it looks as though the equipment maker is stumbling yet again. The new strength training Guide is a camera that connects to your TV to allow users to see themselves follow along with a fitness instructor and better compare their form, while their movements and progress are tracked by a machine learning-powered feature. Previously Peloton lowered prices on its connected treadmill and stationary bike to try to break the perception that its equipment was just luxury items, and at just under $300, the Guide marks yet another attempt to attract consumers with a low-cost device.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Was Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special-purpose acquisition company that's merging with Trump Media and Technology Group, were falling for the second day in a row as investors responded to resignations in key positions and further signs of disarray. The news comes just weeks after the former president launched the new Truth Social media network. Yesterday, Truth Social's heads of technology and product development both resigned from their positions, following the much-maligned Feb. 20 launch of the app on iOS.

  • Apple, Facing Outcry, Says App Developers Are Thriving on iPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., looking to address criticism of its competitive practices by the European Union, developers and U.S. lawmakers, pointed to a report showing that third-party apps are thriving on the iPhone and other devices. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Neare

  • Should Okta Shareholders Sell After the Recent Cyberattack?

    The hacker team stole, and in some cases leaked, proprietary information, including source code, from Microsoft's Bing search engine and the credentials of Nvidia employees. A successful data breach is never good news for any business, but it's an especially bad look for a cybersecurity company. Should Okta shareholders sell?

  • Virtual reality: 26% of teens own a VR device, but many seldom use it

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss the chart of the day on teen usage of virtual reality devices.

  • Boeing Splits Cloud Computing Contracts Among Amazon, Microsoft, Google

    Boeing will split a huge cloud computing project among the three biggest service providers — Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

  • iPhone Has Never Been More Popular With Teens. That’s Good for Apple Stock.

    Research from Piper Sandler shows that the number of teenagers with an iPhone is near record highs, and many young people intend to make the iPhone their next smartphone purchase.

  • Mark Zuckerberg thinks this looks like a home office

    The Meta CEO’s vision of a VR home office leaves a little to be desired.

  • My Top Cybersecurity Pick Has a Huge Market to Capture, According to This Chart

    While only focused on businesses, it could release a consumer-facing offering to ignite future growth.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights B

  • Facebook is working on ‘Zuck Bucks’, a virtual coin for the metaverse

    ‘Social tokens’ or ‘reputation tokens’ could be awarded by the company for contributions in the metaverse

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Here's What to Buy Now

    Shiba Inu jumped a whopping 66,300% over the past year, and investors who got in early likely earned life-changing gains. One of the most vibrant ecosystems today is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which has seen an explosion of development and is getting new integrations with crypto giant Coinbase. It may not generate life-changing wealth in a matter of months, but long term, this is a top cryptocurrency to invest in.

  • Spotify's Car Thing can now take calls and control other apps

    There's a handy new 'add to queue' feature too.

  • Google's Nest Hub and Nest Cam bundle is $50 off at B&H

    The smart home products usually cost $100 each.

  • Volvo says all its new vehicles now support over-the-air updates

    Volvo now offers over-the-air (OTA) software updates across its entire vehicle lineup, it announced.

  • Analyst Report: Netflix, Inc.

    Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content to PCs, Internet-connected TVs, and consumer electronic devices, including tablets, video game consoles, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. In 2011, Netflix introduced DVD-only plans and separated the combined streaming and DVD plans, making it necessary for subscribers who want both to have separate plans.

  • HBO Max begins rolling out an upgraded Apple TV app with enhanced stability

    HBO Max is rolling out an updated Apple TV app over the next few weeks that will bring improved stability and new features, WarnerMedia confirmed to TechCrunch. The news was first reported by Variety. The new iteration of the app looks visually similar to the original version, but WarnerMedia says the revamped app is much more stable. The roll out of the upgraded app comes amid user complaints that the previous version had performance issues and would often lag.