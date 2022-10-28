U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cleanout Fitting for Sewer Systems (MTN-3522)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a journeyman plumber and I thought there could be an improved cleanout fitting designed to prevent its outer ends shifting downwards," said an inventor, from Rye Brook, N.Y., "so I invented the ULTIMATE TEE WYE. My design can be adapted for use in all nonresidential and residential buildings to prevent leaks, especially during the winter months."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved cleanout fitting for structural sanitary sewer systems. In doing so, it prevents the unit from shifting over time. As a result, it helps to prevent the accumulation of water, leaks and clogs. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for plumbing contractors and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-3522, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-cleanout-fitting-for-sewer-systems-mtn-3522-301660141.html

SOURCE InventHelp

