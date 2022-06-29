U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,824.83
    +3.28 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,049.51
    +102.52 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,184.10
    +2.56 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.78
    -17.06 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.54
    +1.78 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    -0.14 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0481
    -0.0044 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1400
    -0.0660 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    -0.0073 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9110
    +0.7830 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,057.18
    -833.44 (-3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.03
    -6.64 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.69
    +17.28 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Construction Storage/Transport Container (PLB-158)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working from aerial lifts in construction is a modern-day requirement. I thought there should be a way to enhance safety for the operator as well as for the people on the ground," said an inventor, from Perkasie, Pa., "so I invented the SKYBOX. My design ensures that all the needed tools, materials and fasteners are contained and it also helps to keep the aerial basket floor free from clutter. It could also improve production and work quality without taking up extra space in the basket."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to store and move various supplies and belongings with ease. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry multiple boxes or containers. It also increases organization and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for aerial lift rental companies, utility contractors, building construction contractors, construction safety groups, tool rental outlets, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PLB-158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-construction-storagetransport-container-plb-158-301575386.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go Acc

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • 'Stand out in the sun:' 500 FedEx pilots picket amid their quest for a new contract

    “We would have preferred not to stand out in the sun like this, on a summer day. But our goal is to get this done.”

  • Tesla lays off about 200 workers in its autopilot division: report

    Tesla chief Elon Musk said in early June that company needs to cut about 10 per cent of jobs

  • Animal Cruelty? Costco Shareholders File Lawsuit Accusing It Of Abusing Birds To Offer $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    Two Costco shareholders have filed an interesting lawsuit accusing the chain of engaging in animal cruelty in order to sell cheap rotisserie chickens to its customers

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Lithium Developer Liontown Adds Ford Pact After Deal With Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Liontown Resources Ltd. agreed to an initial five-year deal with Ford Motor Co. to supply lithium material from an Australian mine project that’s expected to begin production from 2024.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyMichael Burry of ‘The Big

  • The next SECURE Act: These proposals are supposed to help solve the retirement crisis, but what’s missing?

    In an effort to improve Americans’ retirement security, Congress is working on the Secure Act 2.0 – but there’s more it can do, experts say. The House passed the Securing a Strong Retirement Act, and two Senate committees advanced their own legislative proposals focused on retirement savings – one from the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee called the RISE & SHINE Act, and another from the Finance Committee called the EARN Act. Although it’s not yet clear how Congress will mesh these proposals into one, experts expect these ideas will come together to become the Secure Act 2.0.

  • Germany's gas crisis in five charts

    Germany, largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm, is bracing for a possible total halt in Russian supplies if Moscow steps up its use of gas as an economic weapon against the West while it wages war in Ukraine. Already down since last year, Russian gas flows slowed further through the important Nord Stream 1 pipeline this month, and Berlin has moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan. Germany is known for its cars, and its machine tools fill factories throughout China, but sectors likely to be hardest hit are also its glass and chemicals industries.

  • Is This Small Digital Advertising Stock Primed to Take Off?

    This company has gone largely unnoticed, but its terrific results and innovation could soon propel the stock higher.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • FTC Accuses Walmart of Letting Scammers Use Its Money-Transfer Services

    The Federal Trade Commission sued Walmart on Tuesday alleging the retailer allowed its money-transfer services to facilitate fraud. Walmart called the suit “factually misguided.”

  • Walgreens scraps plans to sell British drugstore chain Boots

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Walgreens’ decision to retain ownership of its British drugstore chain Boots.

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.

  • U.S. Auto Sales To Show Fresh Declines In Q2 After GM, Ford, Stellantis Idled Factories Again

    Analysts are cutting the U.S. auto sales outlook for 2022, citing low vehicle inventories and high inflation.

  • Norway must prepare for faster drop in oil demand on road to 2050 - IEA

    Norway must do more to prepare for a decline in its dominant oil and gas industry in the coming decades as other nations start to free themselves from petroleum dependence, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says in a new report. Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer pumps more than four million barrels of oil equivalent per day but longer term its output is set to decline as the Norwegian continental shelf is considered a mature petroleum basin and as global demand shifts away from fossil fuels. "Looking beyond 2025, the level of future investment in Norway's oil fields remains uncertain," the Paris-based IEA said in a report on Norway's energy policy, published on Wednesday.