InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Creeper for Mechanics (TLP-211)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved creeper to move a mechanic in and out of position when working on a vehicle," said an inventor, from DeQuincy, La., "so I invented the ELECTRIC HERO. My design prevents the user from getting stuck and it could help to avoid stress, pain, and fatigue."

The patent-pending invention provides improved mobility when working beneath vehicles. In doing so, it prevents the user from getting stuck beneath a car on a traditional creeper. As a result, it increases stability and support and it provides added comfort and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional automotive mechanics and the trucking repair industry.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-211, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

