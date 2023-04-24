U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,120.20
    -13.32 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,753.90
    -55.06 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,967.90
    -104.56 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.72
    -8.78 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    +0.65 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.90
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1030
    +0.0039 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.0550 (-1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2458
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4050
    +0.3090 (+0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,251.37
    -233.46 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.74
    -10.52 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.20
    -1.93 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,593.52
    +29.15 (+0.10%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Curtain Hanging Device (JMT-225)

PR Newswire
·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there should be an easier way to hang window curtains, so I invented this," said an inventor from Memphis, TN. "My design eliminates the need to use tools and provides an attractive means to display curtains."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The convenient and durable design of this product would provide users with a way to easily and safely hang curtains without damaging walls. In doing so, it would save time, effort, and repair costs associated with covering up holes in the walls. Its ease of installation would make this invention appealing to all home-owners or apartment residents. Additionally, this design would be aesthetically pleasing, and could be offered in design variations to match the existing décor in a room.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-curtain-hanging-device-jmt-225-301803474.html

SOURCE InventHelp