PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easier way to hang window curtains, so I invented this," said an inventor from Memphis, TN. "My design eliminates the need to use tools and provides an attractive means to display curtains."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The convenient and durable design of this product would provide users with a way to easily and safely hang curtains without damaging walls. In doing so, it would save time, effort, and repair costs associated with covering up holes in the walls. Its ease of installation would make this invention appealing to all home-owners or apartment residents. Additionally, this design would be aesthetically pleasing, and could be offered in design variations to match the existing décor in a room.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-curtain-hanging-device-jmt-225-301768284.html

SOURCE InventHelp